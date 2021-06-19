Nottingham Forest edge closer to making key off-field appointment ahead of 2021/22 season

Barnsley chiefs Dane Murphy and Taymour Roushdi have reportedly set to join Nottingham Forest, after resigning from their roles at Barnsley, according to Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest’s interest in bringing Murphy to The City Ground has been no secret in recent weeks, and it seems as though they’re set to land his signature in the near future.

Murphy has been with Barnsley since 2019, as he replaced OGC Nice-bound Gauthier Ganaye, and it’s safe to say that he’s made some key decisions over the years with the Yorkshire-based club.

The Tykes have gone from strength to strength after signing some players from around Europe, and are certainly heading in the right direction moving forwards.

Barnsley finished fifth in the Championship table in the 2020/21 season, but narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after they were beaten by Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

Whilst Nottingham Forest struggled for any sort of momentum in this year’s campaign, as Chris Hughton’s side finished 17th in the second tier standings.

It could be a summer of change at both clubs, with Barnsley potentially preparing for life without Valérien Ismaël, who is reportedly a target for West Brom as their new manager.

Forest are reportedly looking to add off-field appointments to their team ahead of the new season, where they’ll be hoping to challenge higher up the Championship table next term under the management of Chris Hughton.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Nottingham Forest's first-team squad?

1 of 21 Which club did Tobias Figueiredo join Nottingham Forest from? Porto Sporting Lisbon Benfica Braga

The Verdict:

This is a promising update for Nottingham Forest.

Murphy has held an important role at Barnsley in the last couple of years, and he’s had a positive impact at Oakwell since arriving back in 2019.

Nottingham Forest could certainly benefit from adding him to their team this summer, as it could lead to some promising players arriving at The City Ground in future seasons.

It will be a real blow for Barnsley though, and if Valérien Ismaël is to follow Murphy out the exit door in the near future, then it’ll be a hugely frustrating couple of weeks for the Oakwell faithful to have to deal with.