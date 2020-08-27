Nottingham Forest edge closer to completing deal to sign midfielder

Nottingham Forest are believed to be in advanced negotiations to sign Benfica youngster David Tavares according to Portuguese media outlet Record.

Tavares mainly operates in the number ten role, but is a versatile option to have, as he can play in a number of other positions, which make him an exciting addition.

Forest seemingly have a good relationship with Benfica, having signed a number of players from them in the past, including the likes of Yuri Ribeiro and Joao Carvalho.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term under the management of Sabri Lamouchi.

The Reds missed out on a top-six finish last season after they were beaten by Stoke City on the final day, which saw Swansea City beat them to sixth-spot in the Championship.

Forest have already been active in the summer transfer market though, and Tavares would become the club’s fifth signing of the window if he arrived in the coming days.

The Reds take on QPR on the opening day of the 2020/21 league campaign, and they’ll be hoping to start the season with a positive result against Mark Warburton’s side.

The Verdict:

You have to trust Lamouchi’s judgement with this one.

Tavares is clearly rated highly if he’s still on the books with a reputable club like Benfica, so it’s a smart move in targeting whilst he’s still early into his professional career.

Forest need depth in their squad, and Tavares could provide them with that in midfield, and I think he’ll be more than capable of challenging for a spot in the first-team.

This is a shrewd bit of business by the Reds.