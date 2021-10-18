Nottingham Forest duo offer a message to Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel following City Ground return

Nottingham Forest duo Lyle Taylor and Alex Mighten have taken to Instagram to react to Blackpool’s Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel’s message after his new side lost 2-1 at the City Ground.

Saturday saw Nottingham Forest face their academy graduate Lawrence-Gabriel for the first time with the defender making the return to the City Ground with Blackpool.

The full-back was unable to help his side take anything from the contest as Steve Cooper continued to build momentum with Nottingham Forest and secured the Reds’ fourth win in their last five Championship matches.

Lawrence-Gabriel was deemed to be surplus to requirements by Chris Hughton in the summer and allowed to leave for Blackpool just a short while before Cooper took over as manager.

The defender managed to grab the assist for Blackpool’s equalising goal and was also able to make three tackles, one interception and three clearances. It was not a bad display from a personal perspective in terms of his performance.

Following the defeat at Forest, Lawrence-Gabriel took to his personal Instagram account to issue a message expressing his frustration that Blackpool could not take anything from the game. While he also revealed it was good to be back at the City Ground.

Taylor and Mighten were both keen to respond to the defender’s post and reflect upon how the defender’s return to Forest had gone.

The verdict

Given Lawrence-Gabriel’s potential, you can not help think that Cooper might well have wanted to still have the defender within his squad rather than have allowed to let him leave as Hughton did during the summer.

The full-back was a strong performer for Blackpool on his return to Forest and he showed a lot of the qualities that the Reds will be well aware that he has to bring to the table.

It seems that Taylor and Mighten certainly got on well with the defender and they were keen to both respond to his post, with Taylor, in particular, poking a bit of fun at him following the result.

That shows that Lawrence-Gabriel was the right sort of presence to have in and around the training ground at the City Ground.

Most people connected with the Reds will, therefore, be keen to wish him well with his development at Blackpool.