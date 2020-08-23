Nottingham Forest could be without Joe Lolley and Samba Sow for the start of the Sky Bet Championship season next month.

Nottingham Forest duo facing ‘fitness race’ for start of Championship season

The pair were two of Forest’s most prominent players last season. Lolley, 27, managed nine goals in 42 Championship games, adding to his 11 scored in the previous campaign.

He’s been linked with a Premier League move this month with the likes of Aston Villa having shown an interest. But with Dean Smith’s side narrowing their search down to Brentford’s Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, it looks as though Lolly might remain at the City Ground.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Sow meanwhile managed 25 appearances for Forest last season. The 31-year-old didn’t get on the score-sheet but still proved an important player under Sabri Lamouchi.

The Mali man suffered with injuries throughout the second-half of the season, and both him and Lolley could be ‘facing a race’ to be fit in time for the September 12 restart date:

Forest. Lolley and Sow could be facing a race to be fit for the re-start. Short break not helped. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

Lamouchi will have been left bitterly disappointed about his side’s end to the season. In his maiden campaign at the club he managed to keep Forest in play-off contention throughout, only to fall out at the last.

The verdict

Forest looked good last season, considering Lamouchi had not managed in England previously. They’ve made a positive start to this transfer window as well with the signings of Jack Colback and Lyle Taylor.

But the possible omissions of Lolley and Sow will come as a blow to Forest – Lamouchi might have to recruit some more back-up to ensure his side starts the new season strongly.