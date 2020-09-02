‘Nottingham Forest deserve credit’ – Details of Aston Villa’s deal for Matty Cash revealed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal worth up to £16 million for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash.

Cash was hugely impressive last term, establishing himself as a solid defender and causing issues with his bursts forward down the right flank.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of a fair bit of Premier League interest this summer but it appears a deal is now close.

According to The Telegraph, the Reds have accepted an offer worth up to £16 million (£14 million fee and £2 million in add-ons) from Villa.

So, at that price is it a good deal for Forest and Villa?

George Dagless

Forest are losing arguably their best player from last season so can something like that ever be a good thing?

It will be a blow but I do think Forest are getting good money for him and they will feel as though they can use that to reinvest and boost their squad.

For Villa, it’s a pretty fair figure too if he can keep on improving and showing his quality so I think all round there will be fairly happy people with this deal.

Cash, meanwhile, gets his shot at the Premier League and it’ll be exciting to see how he gets on.

George Harbey

It’s a good deal for both parties.

After failing to secure promotion last season, it was always inevitable that Cash was going to attract plenty of interest, and when a big Premier League club like Aston Villa comes calling, it’s always going to be hard to keep him.

I personally feel that Nottingham Forest deserve credit for sticking it out and standing firm, and compared to the first offer of £7 million and Luke Freeman which they were originally offered, they have done very well to receive £16 million for his signature, and that gives Sabri Lamouchi and the club room to invest in some quality players.

I think he has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and his departure is obviously a blow, but the club have some impressive up and coming right-backs progressing through the ranks in the likes of Jordan Gabriel and Jayden Richardson, so I’d like to see the club put their faith in them.

Sam Rourke

Forest have done well here to command a respectable figure for a real talent.

The Reds were patient with this Matty Cash transfer saga and were not prepared to let the player go for a minimal fee, and have managed to secure an attractive deal with Villa.

£16m in my eyes is a fair price all round. It’s a cracking signing for Villa with Cash offering a perfect long-term solution at right-back, he’ll offer real pace, energy and drive down the right-hand flank and will be a useful asset for the Villans.

This sort of money tends to be the going rate for English players with this quality and room to improve, and for me, this is a deal that suits all parties.

Of course, it will be a shame for Forest to lose Cash who proved to be such an influential figure for Lamouchi’s side last season but it’s hard for a Championship side to turn down an offer of that size, especially amid the current financial climate.