‘Nottingham Forest’, ‘Derby would be a good fit’ – Who should move for teenager as Man City weigh up Championship loan? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester City are considering sending young striker Liam Delap out on loan to the Championship next season, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The teenager has impressed at youth level since joining from Derby County in 2019 but it seems the Premier League club are now keen for him to get some senior experience.

Derby, Bournemouth, and Stoke City have all been named as a potential destination but which Championship clubs should be making a move?

We asked our FLW writers…

George Dagless

Stoke have been linked and I think that would make sense.

You have the Stoke connection with Rory Delap and I think they could do with the extra fire power.

Michael O’Neill likes to bring in young players and has shown the success that can be achieved with Tyrese Campbell.

Indeed, Delap is a very capable footballer that could cause real damage in the Championship and I think a side like Stoke that need extra fire-power could be ideal for him.

16 celebrities that support Derby County – But do they really?

1 of 16 Niall Horan? True False

George Harbey

I certainly like the Derby link.

I think Colin Kazim-Richards has been excellent since joining the club and he’s signed up for next season already, but he needs competition.

Delap is a very similar player to Kazim-Richards in the sense that he is really tall and powerful and good in the air, and he’d learn a lot from his experience I think.

I don’t even think Nottingham Forest would be a bad move for him. They have quite a few ageing strikers in Glenn Murray and Lewis Grabban and could do with some young blood up top.

He’s an attractive proposition for many, though.

Ben Wignall

I think a lot of clubs will be in the running to take Delap for the season.

Of the clubs that have actually been linked to his signature, Derby would be a good fit as it would be familiar surroundings for him, whilst Stoke City lack a bit of depth up-front and Delap could battle with Steven Fletcher for a starting spot.

Considering Delap is so young, I would keep him up north and as close to Manchester as possible if I was City, so that brings the likes of Preston North End and Huddersfield Town into it as well – both of whom will need a new striker next season and teams I could see Delap ending up at.

City loaned Lukas Nmecha to PNE a few seasons ago and he’s now flourishing in Belgium at Anderlecht, so Deepdale could be a good place for Delap to learn, but then if you bring North End into it for location reasons then Blackburn Rovers may well enter the race as well if they sell Adam Armstrong.

Delap won’t be short of offers this summer – it’s now probably just a case of which club he sides with.