Nottingham Forest, Derby County eyeing up Newcastle United man ahead of January

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff in January, according to Chronicle Live.

A host of Championship sides, including Forest and Derby, are said to be queuing up and waiting to see if the midfielder will be available to sign in January.

Longstaff scored two goals in nine Premier League appearances last season, both against Manchester United.

But the 20-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by this season, making only one appearance in the Premier League under Steve Bruce.

Longstaff’s only involvement this season came against Southampton, coming on the final half-hour as the Magpies fell to a 2-0 defeat at St. Mary’s.

Longstaff, though – who penned a new two-year deal at St. James’ Park in August, after being linked with a surprise move to Udinese – could be set to leave St. James’ Park on loan in January.

Forest, Derby and up to seven other Championship clubs are said to be keen, should the midfielder be made available.

The Verdict

If there’s one area of the pitch which Forest don’t need to strengthen in January, it’s probably their midfield.

They have a plethora of options to choose from, and they should look to strengthen in both ends of the pitch instead in my opinion.

He’d be a good signing for Derby, though. He can burst forward, spot a killer pass and score a goal, so he’d add a threat from midfield.