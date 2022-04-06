“Nottingham Forest definitely would be the team” – Luton Town fan pundit reveals club he’s most worried about in the race for the play-offs

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Luton Town fan pundit Dylan Bhundia has weighed up the Hatters’ potential play-off opponents.

Nathan Jones’ side look set to earn a top six finish this season if they maintain their form for the final few weeks of the season.

Luton are currently 4th in the table with just six games left to play this campaign.

The side would make an unlikely candidate for promotion given the pre-season expectations on the club.

But the Hatters hold a three point gap to the chasing pack outside the top six.

Other teams looking to earn a play-off berth are the likes of Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

However, when asked what team he was most concerned about going into the play-offs, Bhundia responded emphatically that there was just one club he was most worried about potentially facing.

“I think Nottingham Forest definitely would be the team that I would be most worried about,” Bhundia told Football League World.

“I think Steve Cooper has done unbelievable work there since joining.

“He’s completely turned them around, they play brilliant football, they’ve got such dangerous individuals.

“Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis, Djed Spence to name a few.

“They’ve got an outstanding squad and I think they’re really firing at the minute so definitely Forest.”

Quiz: Did Luton Town sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Cameron Jerome? Fee Free

Cooper’s side currently sit outside the play-off places, but have three games in hand on the likes of Luton.

The Reds are only one point behind sixth place and have nine games left to play this season.

Forest also have the momentum following their 4-1 hammering of Blackpool at the weekend.

That made it three wins in a row in the Championship as part of an eight game unbeaten run.

The Verdict

Forest certainly look like the most in-form side of the group fighting for a play-off place.

The likes of QPR, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United have been really inconsistent in recent weeks.

But Cooper’s side are crushing the competition and look the best placed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

But a lot can happen in a month and their place in the top six itself isn’t even guaranteed.

There is still so much football to be played over the next few weeks, anything can really happen.