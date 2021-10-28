Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna delivers honest QPR verdict ahead of Friday’s clash

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna has admitted that whilst QPR have been an exciting team to watch this season, his side will not be worried too much about facing the London-based outfit tomorrow.

The Reds will be hoping to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Fulham when they head to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday.

Forest were outclassed by the Cottagers last weekend as an own-goal from Djed Spence as well as a brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic and a strike from Neeskens Kebano sealed victory for Marco Silva’s side.

Having produced an underwhelming individual display against Fulham, McKenna will be determined to get back on track by delivering the goods in the club’s showdown with QPR.

Currently 15th in the Championship, the Reds will move above Sheffield United and Reading in the standings if they secure their fifth away league win of the season tomorrow evening.

Making reference to QPR, McKenna has admitted that his side will not be worried about their opponents heading into this game and will instead be looking to dominate proceedings.

Speaking to Forest’s official website ahead of this fixture, McKenna said: “I’ve only watched them (QPR) a couple of times, but they always try to play nice football.

“They seem to go on runs and have a couple of dips, but I think they’re an exciting team to watch.

“Hopefully we are that too and we can be slightly better than them on the evening.

“I don’t think we can worry about them too much.

“We have our own game plan, we’ll try and nullify their threats and try and dominate the game.”

The Verdict

When you consider that QPR have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, Forest will fancy their chances of securing an encouraging result in their upcoming showdown with Warburton’s side.

Having recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 4.69 during the club’s defeat to Fulham, McKenna knows that he will need to step up to the mark on Friday if he is to retain his place in the Reds’ starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

When you consider that Forest possess the joint second-best away record in the Championship (with Fulham), it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they deliver another memorable performance on their travels tomorrow.

Providing that the Reds do go on to seal victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on under the guidance of manager Steve Cooper.