Nottingham Forest defender linked with late-window exit

Nottingham Forest centre-back Tobias Figueiredo has been linked with a loan move to Portuguese top-flight club Vitoria.

The arrival of Steve Cook from Bournemouth earlier this month has pushed the 27-year-old down the pecking order at the City Ground.

Despite the injury to Joe Worrall, opportunities have been hard to come by for the Reds with Steve Cooper opting to drop Ryan Yates into the back three against Derby County and to use a back four in the midweek win over Barnsley.

It appears he could be set to leave the club before the January window closes on Monday evening as, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, has reported that a loan move to Vitória is a possibility as the Primeira Liga club look to bolster their defensive options.

The centre-back has made 113 appearances for the East Midlands club since his arrival, originally on loan, from Sporting Lisbon in January 2018.

But his contract expires in the summer and the Reds may be keen to get his salary – £7,600 per week according to Salary Sport – off the wage bill this month.

The Verdict

This move might come as something of a shock to Forest fans but if they’re looking to clear space on the wage bill it could make sense.

There’s no denying it’s a risk given Worrall’s injury and how important squad depth is this season but the 27-year-old has looked out of favour in recent weeks.

Cooper’s decision to drop Yates back into the back three against the Rams and then opt for a back four against Barnsley speaks volumes about his stance on the Portuguese defender.

Figueiredo has not always been the most popular figure at the City Ground and has been prone to a few mistakes but there’s no denying he’s been a good servant to the club over the past few seasons.

If this move goes through, supporters will likely never see him in a Garibaldi red shirt again.

