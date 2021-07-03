Nottingham Forest defender edges closer to temporary City Ground departure

Nottingham Forest defender Nicholas Ioannou has been linked with a loan move to Italian side Como 1907, according to a recent report from Sky Sports, via Calciomercato.

Ioannou signed for Forest back in 2020, but has found regular minutes with the Championship side hard to come by in recent seasons.

The left-back has made five appearances for the Reds in total, but spent the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Cypriot side Aris Thessaloniki.

He went on to make ten appearances for them in his loan spell, before returning to the City Ground this summer, although it seems as though his return to Nottingham could be a brief one.

Como 1907 look as though they’re edging closer to an agreement to land Ioannou’s signature on a temporary basis, as they prepare for life in Serie B, after winning promotion last term.

Ioannou is contracted with Forest until the summer of 2023, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact out on loan in the near future.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make a positive start to the new Championship season, which is set to get underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on Coventry City.

The Reds finished 17th in the second-tier standings in last year’s campaign, in what was a frustrating season on the whole for Chris Hughton’s side.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be the ideal move for all parties involved.

Chris Hughton clearly doesn’t see Ioannou as part of his immediate plans for the future, as Nottingham Forest prepare for the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

Ioannou will be looking to find regular minutes ahead of the new season, and if that isn’t going to come with the Reds, then a loan move is the next best alternative.

If he can impress out on loan this term, then we could potentially see Ioannou challenging for a spot in the Forest first-team in future seasons.