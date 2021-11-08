Nottingham Forest decision should be no-brainer for Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough: Opinion

It was a weekend of significant change at the Riverside as Middlesbrough sacked manager Neil Warnock and brought in Chris Wilder as his replacement.

A draw away at West Bromwich Albion will likely be considered a good result in the Championship this season but it wasn’t enough to save Warnock’s job – with the experienced coach getting his marching orders less than a week after he broke the record for the most EFL games as a manager.

It looks like a harsh decision and in some ways perhaps a disrespectful one but you can make a strong argument that they’ve justified it by landing someone of Wilder’s quality.

Supporters across the division will likely have taken notice but it’s an appointment that Nottingham Forest fans have cause to be more aware of than most as it brings into question Djed Spence’s future.

Wilder is famed for his 3-5-2 system in which over-lapping centre-backs and wing-backs are key attacking weapons and that may spell trouble for the Reds.

After falling out of favour under Warnock, the right wing-back was sent out on loan to Forest late in the summer transfer window and has impressed hugely since the arrival of Steve Cooper.

The 21-year-old is thriving at the moment and produced another fantastic display in the 3-0 win against Preston North End on Saturday but his days at the City Ground could well be numbered.

According to The Athletic, Boro do have the option of recalling Spence in the winter window and it’s hard to see Wilder not bringing him back to the Riverside when January rolls around.

The defender is thriving elsewhere in the Championship and his performances at Forest suggest that he could be better suited to playing as a wing-back in the new manager’s system than the current options in the squad – Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, and Lee Peltier.

On top of that, the Reds are starting to look like real play-off contenders so it would benefit the Teessiders to weaken one of their direct rivals.

As frustrating as it might be for Forest, recalling Spence in January looks a no-brainer for Boro and Wilder.