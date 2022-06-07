Nottingham Forest dealt significant blow as 28-year-old’s transfer stance emerges

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba has told the club he wants to leave this summer.

As per The Athletic, the 28-year-old has informed the club that he will not be signing a new contract at the City Ground, and that he intends to depart in the coming months.

Samba’s current Forest deal runs until the summer of 2023, meaning Forest must either cash in now or lose him for nothing next year.

Forest have recently made a move to extend that deal, however, as per The Athletic, Samba sees the terms offered as not acceptable, with the player feeling his achievements, importance, and popularity at the club should result in a better off.

Samba played an important role for the Reds this season as they won promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs.

The 28-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions for the club, keeping 16 clean sheets in those matches.

Those appearances also featured a stellar display from the shot-stopper in Forest’s penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Samba saved three of the Blades’ efforts from the penalty spot, helping Forest win the shootout 3-2 on the night.

The Congo-born goalkeeper also kept a clean sheet in the Championship play-off final at Wembley as Forest ran out 1-0 winners over Huddersfield Town.

This has got to come as a big blow for Nottingham Forest.

Certainly, from the outside looking in, it was not something you were expecting to happen this summer following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst the club want to be focused on strengthening their squad, losing Samba would weaken them, and force them to also look to the transfer market for a keeper when the transfer window arrives.

With one year left on his contract, the club are in a position where they are not forced to sell, however, keeping a player at the club that does not want to be there may not be the best in terms of the dressing room’s atmosphere.