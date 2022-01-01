Nottingham Forest dealt early blow in attempts to secure player services from Championship rival

Blackpool have knocked back an approach from Nottingham Forest for winger Josh Bowler, a report from Sky Sports News, via the Blackpool Gazette, has claimed.

Bowler only joined Blackpool back in the summer transfer window, moving on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Everton, with the winger never making a first-team appearance for the Toffees.

Since his move to Bloomfield Road, Bowler has scored two goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders.

Now it seems as though the 22-year-old is starting to attract attention from elsewhere, on the back of some impressive performances for Neil Critchley’s side.

According to this latest update, Forest have made an approach to Blackpool about a potential deal for Bowler, but that has now been turned down by the Tangerines.

Forest currently sit ninth in the Championship table, and are four points better off than Blackpool, who currently occupy fourth spot in the division.

Bowler only signed a one-year deal with Blackpool in the summer, but the club do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at Bloomfield Road until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This certainly looks to be one worth keeping an eye over the next few weeks.

Bowler impressed in helping Hull to promotion from League One during a loan spell there last season, and is now starting to really show what he can do in the Championship with Blackpool.

As a result, the 22-year-old does have the potential to be a useful addition for Forest, who you feel could benefit from some more options out wide in their playing squad.

You also feel that the winger’s contract situation may not put Blackpool in the strongest position to negotiate here, so a big offer from Forest could be difficult for them to turn down.