Nottingham Forest deal falls through as deadline approaches

Greek side Aris Thessaloniki have opted against signing Nottingham Forest 24-year-old Xande Silva, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Reds forward was set to join Aris permanently with a move expected before Monday’s deadline.

However, sources in Greece have now informed Nottinghamshire Live that the Super League 1 club have backed out of the deal.

It is said that the money put aside to bring in the Forest player, who they have targetted for months, is now going to be used for other transfer business.

Silva spent last season on loan at Aris from West Ham United – scoring four times and adding three assists as he helped them finish second in the Greek top flight.

He made the permanent switch to Forest last summer and the forward was handed his Forest debut by Chris Hughton back in September before going on to make four appearances in total.

Three of those have come in the Reds’ last five Championship games, which could suggest that there may be a place for him under Steve Cooper should he remain at the City Ground past the end of the January window.

The Verdict

With Lyle Taylor and Joao Carvalho departing, and Tobias Figueiredo linked with a move away, it seems as though Forest are looking to do a bit of a clear out before the window closes.

Despite featuring recently, Silva’s departure would make sense given the strength of the attacking options available to Cooper right now.

In that sense, it’s a blow that his move to Aris appears to have fallen through and with just three days left of the window finding new suitors will take some fast work from Dane Murphy and co.

The 24-year-old’s situation is certainly going to be one to watch over the next few days, with his current contract at the City Ground not up until June 2023.