Nottingham Forest have joined Crystal Palace in the race for Millwall winger Romain Esse, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Championship this term.

That's according to a recent report from The Telegraph, where it has been reported that Esse is a "long-term" target for the high-flying Premier League outfit.

There has been no shortage of speculation surrounding Esse's future at The Den this season, with the 19-year-old emerging as one of the most promising young attackers at second-tier level. Esse, who debuted in the 2022/23 campaign and was a bit-part player last time out, has scored three goals from 19 appearances in the league to date, starting every available match for the Lions.

Romain Esse's 24/25 Championship stats for Millwall via FotMob, as of December 20 Appearances 19 Goals 3 Assists 1 Chances created 22 Successful dribbles 39 Dribble success 50%

Esse doesn't even turn 20 until the season closes, but he's already a crucial player for Millwall in both the immediate and long-term. However, his performances have understandably earned him interest elsewhere, and it's now reported that Esse is on Forest's radar.

Nottingham Forest join Crystal Palace in Millwall FC, Romain Esse transfer race

As per the aforementioned report, Forest have "regularly watched" Esse in action for the Lions. It's said that Esse, who has only become a regular at Championship level this season, remains a more "long-term" target for Forest and the Reds are aware his most likely destination is Selhurst Park.

Forest are in blistering form this season and currently find themselves 4th in the Premier League, having claimed recent victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa. Their interest is a testament to Esse's promise, of course, but it's hardly good news for Millwall.

The report adds that Nuno Espiritio Santo's side feel gems can be found in the Championship, meaning it would be no surprise if they ramp up their efforts to complete other second-tier swoops.

However, Palace have a similar strategy and are clearly the frontrunners to land his signature at this moment in time. A recent report published by Standard Sport revealed that Palace are exploring a "buy-to-loan" deal which would see Esse join in January but return to Millwall until the end of the season.

The Eagles have reportedly been tracking Esse for a long time, and could be encouraged to make a move given the successes of two previous, and similar Championship purchases in Michael Olise and Ebere Eze. They're said to be "growing in confidence" about getting his services.

Millwall FC may profit greatly if Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest sign Romain Esse

When the time does come for Esse to leave Millwall, it does appear as though the club could be set to profit handsomely. That's because he has a "sizeable release clause", as per the previous report, and while the value of that does remain officially undisclosed for the time being, it's clear Millwall are poised to receive a cash influx when his departure is sanctioned.

Rather shrewdly, Millwall tied Esse down to a fresh "multi-year" contract only in the summer, increasing his value and their bargaining power while enabling them to set a release clause on their terms.

That's a decision which could well pay dividends in the not-too-distant future.