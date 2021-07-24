Nottingham Forest could yet make swoop for transfer target as key development emerges

Nottingham Forest could still secure a move for Dinamo Zagreb forward Sandro Kulenovic this summer with the player having now made a U-turn on his future, according to Sportske Novosti.

It had been reported that Nottingham Forest have been interested in securing a move for the forward this summer and that the Reds had made an offer to Dinamo Zagreb for his services.

It was believed that the offer was to take the 21-year-old on loan for the season, with an option to make it a permanent move of around €2 million to €3 million.

However, reports emerged that the forward had made the decision to turn down a potential move to the City Ground this summer and instead remain with Dinamo Zagreb and consider other options as his next destination. That comes with him having also been linked with a move to French side Saint-Etienne.

22 things all Nottingham Forest fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Forest were formed in which year? 1862 1865 1868 1871

The latest report from Sportske Novosti though has now revealed that Kulenovic could yet make the move to Nottingham Forest after changing his mind over a potential transfer to the City Ground. That comes after he spent more time considering his future over the last week.

The Verdict

This is a major bonus for Nottingham Forest and suggests that the Reds could yet swoop to bring in a key transfer target this summer.

Kulenovic is clearly someone that Chris Hughton feels can enhance his options in the final third and it was always going to be vital that Forest find the right forward to add goals to their side ahead of the new campaign.

However, given Kulenovic has already been taking his time and been unsure on a move to Nottingham Forest, the Reds should proceed with caution.

Hughton is a manager that wants to have all of his squad pulling in the right direction and if the 21-year-old has doubts about a switch to the City Ground then it might not be the best environment for him to be in.

Much will depend on whether Forest are prepared to wait around for Kulenovic to come to a decision on his future. He might well be worth the wait, but Hughton might instead opt to consider a move for a player that is more proven in English football.