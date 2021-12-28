Nottingham Forest could do so much better than making this transfer approach: Opinion

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will understandably be relishing the chance to potentially add to his existing squad next month when the January transfer window opens.

There is no doubt that the Reds have shown a great deal of improvement since he took on the job from Chris Hughton, however it is no secret that he would like to add more quality and all round depth to his ranks moving forwards.

Various areas are in need of attention and there are sure to be a number of names that have been shortlisted by the club’s recruitment department as they seek to gain an edge in the race for a play-off spot in 2022.

One player who has seemingly popped up on their radar recently though will have left a lot of people scratching their heads.

As per a report by Football Insider earlier today, Forest are said to have entered the race to sign Bournemouth captain Steve Cook at the turn of the new year.

The 30-year-old centre back has been strongly tipped to depart the South Coast side in the near future, with the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Watford having been touted as potential suitors.

Cook is a player that many people wouldn’t have associated with being a Steve Cooper like signing, with it perhaps being seen as a case of the Reds really scraping the barrel in order to bring in reinforcements.

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Garath McCleary Wycombe Wanderers Bolton Wanderers Crewe Alexandra Reading

During his time at his old club Swansea City, Cooper always prioritised the signings of players that were usually under the age of 25 in order to ensure a good level of longevity.

Therefore bringing in a player of Cook’s age would show a real change in his approach to transfers if his new side did indeed firm up their interest in the defender.

There will certainly be a feeling that Forest can do a lot better when it comes to reinforcing the backline, especially with CEO Dane Murphy having displayed his abilities in the market to great effect during his previous spell at Barnsley.

Surely the Trentsiders have to look towards moving towards becoming more sustainable with their recruitment rather than bringing in players who can offer a temporary quick fix.

Cook wouldn’t have a good sell on value and arguably wouldn’t even get into the starting eleven at present, which in turn makes this link even more eye opening.

In short, Forest should be setting the bar much higher.