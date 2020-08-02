Nottingham Forest could cash in on 22-y/o amid Southampton and West Ham interest

Nottingham Forest could be set to allow versatile right-back Matty Cash leave the City Ground this summer for around £12million, with both Southampton and West Ham United expressing interest, according to The Sun.

Cash enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Forest this season having been moved into the right-back position by Sabri Lamouchi to compensate for the loss of Tendayi Darikwa through injury, and the 22-year-old’s performances saw him emerge as one of the brightest prospects in the Championship.

It is thought that having missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs following a final day collapse at home to Stoke City, Forest could now be forced to sell Cash for around £12million this summer – and that could mean that the full-back receives plenty of admirers over the course of the summer.

Southampton are believed to be showing the most interest in Cash at this stage, with the Saints searching for an attack minded player with the potential to play in various positions, while West Ham have also shown interest in the 22-year-old.

The verdict

This would be a real blow for Nottingham Forest if they were to lose Cash this summer, but it seems likely that the 22-year-old will be set to make a move to the Premier League at some point following what was an exceptional season for him in terms of his own individual performances.

Lamouchi deserves credit for the way he has progressed Cash’s game to the next level over the course of the season, and you always felt that Forest might have to go on and secure promotion if they were to have any hopes of keeping the right-back at the City Ground.

£12 million might seem like a little low of a figure to value him at, but that is probably a fairly reasonable price considering the current state of the market with the effects of lockdown and loss of revenue that clubs will have suffered – and it will be interesting to see who Cash ends up at if he does depart this summer.