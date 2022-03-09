Nottingham Forest could be the ideal place for Aston Villa teenager next season: The verdict

The 2022/23 campaign could be a big one for Louie Barry.

The Aston Villa teenager arrived at Portman Road last summer with a fair bit of hype surrounding him but found opportunities hard to come by under Paul Cook at Ipswich Town – likely due to the 19 new players that arrived in the same window as him – and was recalled in January.

A move to Swindon Town in League Two followed and has seen him rediscover the touch in front of goal that saw him dominate at age-group level.

Barry has scored three times in his first six appearances for Swindon but it seems as though Villa may have big plans for him next season.

According to Birmingham Live, they’re weighing up a potential Championship loan move but Steven Gerrard wants to run the rule over him in pre-season first.

If that is the case, then Nottingham Forest could be the ideal location for the former Barcelona and West Bromwich Albion academy player – assuming they’re not promoted to the Premier League this term.

There is a clear step up in quality between League Two and the Championship but in Steve Cooper, Forest may have the ideal coach to help Barry adjust to that.

The Welshman famously led England U17s to a World Cup triumph in 2017 and aided in the development of a number of the country’s brightest young forwards, including Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, and Rhian Brewster.

Linking back up with Brewster at Swansea brought the most productive spell of the 21-year-old’s career to date – a period that the forward has struggled to repeat despite his big-money move to Sheffield United.

While in Brennan Johnson (20), James Garner (20), and Djed Spence (21), there are young players thriving under him right now at The City Ground.

The success of loan players under Cooper is also something that Villa will consider and the Forest boss seems to tick all the boxes there as well.

As well as Brewster, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi thrived under the Welshman at Swansea, while Spence, Garner, Max Lowe, Philip Zinckernagel and Villa’s own Keinan Davis are all impressing under his stewardship this term.

The Reds will want to be challenging right at the top of the Championship next season and that may draw concerns about how much of an opportunity Barry would get at The City Ground should he move there.

But it’s worth remembering that Davis and Zinckernagel are both on loan at the East Midlands club while Brennan Johnson has been consistently linked with a Premier League move, Xande Silva nearly departed in January, and Lewis Grabban is 34 now.

Forest’s forward line may look quite different ahead of 2022/23 and that could mean there’s space for Barry

If he does indeed go out on loan to the Championship next season, Forest could be the ideal fit.