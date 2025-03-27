Nottingham Forest have reportedly made contact with Sunderland officials about the conditions of a deal for Jobe Bellingham.

That's according to TeamTalk, with the Reds seemingly taking the lead in the battle for the teenager, who has impressed once again this season for the Black Cats.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of much interest from the Premier League over the course of the campaign as the Wearsiders push for promotion back out of the second tier after an eight-year hiatus, and this summer could be a huge one for his career as he looks to make his first move into the top flight.

However, that could still be with Sunderland, who welcome Millwall to the Stadium of Light this weekend following the international break. Regis Le Bris' side are looking to close out 2024/25 as well as possible and secure fourth place in the Championship, with the confirmation of their place in the play-offs just weeks away.

Forest make the first move in Bellingham battle

In recent weeks, it looked as though Manchester United had moved into the lead of the battle for Bellingham, but this latest update from TeamTalk suggests that Nottingham Forest are now back in front of the Red Devils in this particular fight.

The Reds are pushing hard for his signature as they look to secure Champions League football following a year to remember so far, and they want more depth in the middle of the park ahead of any potential European campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are reported to have been in contact with Sunderland over the early conditions of a deal for the former Birmingham City youngster as they look to pip their rivals to the Black Cats star.

TeamTalk also revealed in March that at least six Premier League sides are showing an interest in Bellingham, and winning promotion to the top flight is crucial to Le Bris' chances of keeping hold of his midfielder in the summer.

Nevertheless, it seems incredibly likely that a bidding war will occur in the transfer window with so many sides targeting the 19-year-old, and this will only benefit Sunderland if they do have to let go of one of their greatest young talents.

Bellingham may have one eye on the 2026 World Cup

While he is yet to experience football at the highest level, there is no doubt that Bellingham has the quality to operate in the top flight and he would benefit greatly from playing in some of the best teams that England have to offer.

Despite being a teenager and playing in the Championship, the brother of the Real Madrid superstar, Jude Bellingham, will have one eye on next year's World Cup in the USA and to have any chance of being in Thomas Tuchel's plans, he will need to be playing in the Premier League or in another top five European division.

Playing for a team like Nottingham Forest would give him the best opportunity of being called up to his country, and they may be able to provide him with more consistent game time compared to the likes of Manchester United, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford may not be able to give him the chance to play in European competitions.

Jobe Bellingham Sunderland stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 34 (34) Minutes played 3028 Goals (assists) 4 (3) xG 2.61 Shots (on target) 47 (9) Pass accuracy 85.3% Chances created 43 Recoveries 195 Dribble success 58.5% *Stats correct as of 27/03/2025

Nevertheless, his full focus will be on ending the season strongly with Sunderland and potentially making his way to the Premier League with the Black Cats through the play-offs.