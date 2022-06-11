Nottingham Forest considering transfer swoop for Manchester City player on Premier League return

Nottingham Forest are interested in Issa Kabore as they search for a new right-sided player following their promotion to the Premier League.

Djed Spence was outstanding as a wing-back for the Reds as they went up, but with the England U21 international only on loan from Middlesbrough it was always going to be difficult to keep him at the City Ground.

And, unfortunately for the Reds, that has proven to be the case, with reports emerging last night claiming Spence is on the verge of joining Tottenham in a £20m deal.

That will force Forest into the market and journalist Will Unwin has confirmed that Kabore is an ‘option’ for the east Midlands outfit.

The 21-year-old is actually contracted to Manchester City, signing a five-year deal with the champions when he joined in 2020 but he has yet to play for them.

Instead, his minutes have come out on loan, initially in Belgium with Mechelen before spending the previous campaign in the French top-flight with Troyes. The attack-minded Burkina Faso international featured in 31 games as his club side came 15th in Ligue 1.

The verdict

Missing out on Spence is a setback for Forest because he was key to the team last season and was very settled in Steve Cooper’s system.

Of course, all connected to the club knew it was a possibility that he wouldn’t return permanently, so it makes sense that they have already lined up potential replacements.

Kabore is a highly-rated young player and has the attacking instincts that would work well in Forest’s formation, so it would appear to be a decent bit of business if they can get it done.

