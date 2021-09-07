Nottingham Forest considering transfer swoop for 30-y/o free agent

Nottingham Forest have held talks with Facundo Ferreyra as they consider making a move for the striker.

🚨Facundo Ferreyra está en negociaciones con el Nottingham Forest de la segunda división de Inglaterra.

*️⃣Ambas partes ven con buenos ojos la oportunidad, pero el acuerdo todavía no está cerca de cerrarse.

*️⃣El "Chucky" tiene el pase en su poder. pic.twitter.com/QMpv1dqPe9 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 7, 2021

The 30-year-old is a free agent having left Celta Vigo in the summer and it has been claimed by journalist César Luis Merlo that Ferreyra is attracting interest from the Reds.

Boss Chris Hughton had looked to bring in a striker before the transfer deadline last week but it didn’t happen, with a move for Josh Maja breaking down.

Whilst Forest do still have options up top in the form of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, there is a feeling that they’re one short.

Therefore, a move for Ferreyra could appeal, although it should be said that the update confirms a deal is not yet close, just that initial talks had taken place.

If the player does arrive, Forest would be getting someone who has plenty of top-flight pedigree over the years. Ferreyra impressed in Argentina as a youngster before starring for Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe.

Since leaving the Ukrainian giants in 2018, he had tougher spells with Benfica, Espanyol and Celta, whilst the attacker also had a poor loan with Newcastle United in the 14/15 campaign, where he didn’t make a Premier League appearance.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

This would be a very intriguing move for Forest and on a free transfer you could argue that it’s a low-risk deal.

Firstly though, there has to be concerns with how Ferreyra’s career has gone, as he has really struggled in recent years, but it should be noted he has been playing at a higher level than the Championship.

Having said that, he clearly has talent and it may be a case of finding a club that will give him a chance, and he certainly could do well for Forest. On a short-term deal, it’s a move worth considering and it will be interesting to see if this move happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.