Nottingham Forest considering second bid for 22-y/o after initial offer rejected

Nottingham Forest have failed with an offer of €1.5m for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Paz, although the Reds could still go back in for the player.

The defensive midfielder, who has represented Portugal at various youth levels, has been playing for the B team of the Lisbon outfit this season and his form has caught the eye of the Championship high-flyers.

That’s after A Bola revealed that Forest had seen a €1.5m bid for Paz turned down, with Sporting Lisbon holding out for double that for their academy graduate. Importantly, the update states that Forest are preparing another offer for the player, so there’s a chance that a deal could be reached in the coming months ahead of the transfer window.

If a transfer did come off, it would be the latest deal that the East Midlands side have done from the Portuguese market. The likes of Joao Carvalho, Yuri Ribeiro, Tiago Silva and Alfa Semedo are just some of the current squad who Forest have signed from the country.

The verdict

The immediate concern regarding Paz is that he clearly hasn’t played at a great level, considering he is playing for Sporting Lisbon’s B team and the Reds want to be playing Premier League football next season.

However, Forest have shown they have a good eye for a player and the recruitment team should be trusted and, as mentioned, it’s a market they know well.

Given Paz has played for Portugal at various youth levels, he clearly has talent and even at €3m it could be a pretty low risk move for Forest.

