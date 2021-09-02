Nottingham Forest considering Brennan Johnson tweak as player remains at City Ground

Nottingham Forest sit at the bottom of the Championship table five games into the new seasons, in what has been a difficult start for Chris Hughton’s men.

The emergence of Brennan Johnson at first-team level has provided fans with a sense of excitement, and according to The Athletic, Forest are weighing up using him in a more advanced role.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Lincoln City in League One, has a goal and an assist to his name after starring in all five of Forest’s Championship games thus far.

Johnson was a Premier League target during the summer transfer window, with top-tier newcomers Brentford expressing an interest in the winger, before seeing a £7 million bid rejected.

The latest report from The Athletic suggests that the young forward could be deployed in a number 10, or a false 9 role in the near future.

The verdict

Johnson’s scintillating attacking displays, coupled with the business completed in the latter stages of the transfer window, will certainly give Forest fans hope after this international break.

The 20-year-old showed versatility for The Imps last season, operating on both wings, as an attacking midfielder, and even slightly deeper in the midfield, as a box-to-box.

He certainly has all the tools to succeed in a slightly more advanced role, and perhaps that will allow him to get on the ball more to display his creative qualities.

Johnson has the potential to star in the higher division and beyond, and shifting him to a central position could see Forest get even more from him.

