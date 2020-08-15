Nottingham Forest confirm signing of 26-y/o as summer shake-up continues

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Tyler Blackett after the defender left Reading.

The 26-year-old, who can play left-back or centre-back, left the Royals when his deal expired last month and Forest have announced his arrival on their official site this morning.

Welcome, Tyler! ✍️#NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Tyler Blackett! — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 15, 2020

Whilst details of the length of the contract weren’t initially revealed, Blackett has signed a permanent contract and will hope to play his part as the Reds seek to win promotion.

Forest will be bringing in a player who has proven himself at this level in the past, as Blackett featured in 20 games last season, whilst he played over 100 times in the Championship over the past four years.

The challenge now will be to help the Reds to promotion after Sabri Lamouchi’s men endured a horrific end to the previous campaign as they missed out on a play-off spot after a dramatic final day defeat against Stoke City.

Blackett will provide competition for Yuri Ribeiro at left-back and the likes of Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Worrall at centre-back.

The verdict

This is a smart signing for Forest as they have brought in a player who can fill a few positions and someone who knows what the Championship is all about.

Of course, to sign him on a free transfer makes that even better and it could turn out to be a shrewd addition.

As for Blackett, he faces fierce competition to get into the XI but he will hope to play a big role as Forest try to push for promotion next season.

