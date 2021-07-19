Nottingham Forest confirm significant off-field news

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Dane Murphy as their new Chief Executive.

The Reds are embarking on a new era with a new-look recruitment team taking shape ahead of the forthcoming season.

George Syrianos and Chris Brass have already joined the club as they look to reshape their recruitment strategy, with Murphy now being appointed as the club’s new CEO.

Murphy has been at Barnsley since the summer of 2019, spending two years at Oakwell and helping to turn the tide around at the Yorkshire club.

20 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Forest beat which team to win their first European Cup? Aalborg AEK Athens Malmo Rosenborg

The American was responsible for the signing of Daryl Dike, who was an influential player for the Tykes towards the end of last season.

But Forest have now managed to lure Murphy away from Oakwell, officially confirming his appointment via their website this morning.

Murphy replaces Ioannis Vrentzos as CEO, with the latter now leaving the club but remaining as a Director due to his experience of European football.

Murphy said: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed CEO of Nottingham Forest.

“It is a historic club with global recognition. It is humbling that Mr Marinakis has placed his trust in me to lead the club forward. It is a unique opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“To the supporters, I look forward to meeting you and representing your club. It has been such a difficult time for you and, as I can already see by your unwavering support in renewing season cards, this is a very special club.”

The Verdict

This is a significant appointment for Forest.

Murphy did an excellent job at Barnsley and has proved to be one of the most talented, young CEOs in the English game.

He brings fresh ideas to the table which have been so badly lacking at the City Ground in recent years in terms of recruitment, and something needs to change.

The task will now be to start bringing in players, as it has been a slow start to the summer and Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster his squad.