Nottingham Forest confirm significant managerial news

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that they have parted company with head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

Lamouchi took charge of Forest last summer following the departure of Martin O’Neill, in what was set to be his first managerial role in England.

The 48-year-old guided the club towards play-off contention last term, but a poor run of form towards the end of the season led to Forest slipping out of the play-offs on the final day of the season.

It has been a dismal start to the 2020/21 campaign for Forest despite 13 new players arriving at the City Ground, with the Reds losing their first four games in the Sky Bet Championship.

Forest have only managed to score one goal thus far this term, and Lamouchi has now been relieved of his duties by the club following a poor run of form.

The club are now reportedly interested in hiring Chris Hughton as their new boss, as per the Mirror, as they look to turn their season around as quickly as possible.

The Verdict

This isn’t a surprise at all following a string of disappointing defeats.

Forest have been on a downward spiral for a while now and results have been poor for a long time.

I was surprised to see them stick with Lamouchi after their failure to secure a top-six finish last term, but despite bringing in so many players, it’s now the end of his tenure at the City Ground.