Nottingham Forest confirm second summer signing

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel.

The 26-year-old becomes Forest’s second signing of the summer, arriving on loan from Vicarage Road for the 2021/22 campaign.

Zinckernagel arrived at Watford from Bodo/Glimt in January, penning a deal until 2026. The winger scored 19 goals and registered 18 assists in 28 games for the Norwegian club in 2019/20.

The Danish winger helped Watford win automatic promotion last season, scoring one goal and chipping in five assists in 20 Championship outings.

But the Hornets have allowed the forward to leave Vicarage Road on a temporary basis, joining Forest on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Nottingham Forest’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 QPR (A) - 2020/21 1-0 loss 2-0 loss 2-1 loss 3-1 loss

Zinckernagel is the second player to join Forest this window following the arrival of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath from Club Brugge earlier this summer.

They will hope that the Dane can add more goal threat in the final third, after scoring only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches last term.

The Verdict

Zinckernagel is an excellent signing for Forest, albeit on loan.

He was seen as a pretty exciting signing for Watford back in January given his success in Norway, and I’m fairly surprised that he has been allowed to leave on loan.

But the winger perhaps needs to continue to settle in England, and a loan move to Forest where he will regularly feature is a good one for him.

Forest definitely need to strengthen elsewhere, and left-back is the next area they need to add to given Nicholas Ioannou and Tyler Blackett’s recent departures.