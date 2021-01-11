Nottingham Forest confirm player’s permanent City Ground exit

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Jake Taylor has joined Port Vale on a permanent deal.

The midfielder has failed to make a senior appearance for Forest and now, at the age of 22, is departing the City Ground permanently.

It’s been confirmed by @NFFCAcademy that Taylor is on his way to Port Vale on a permanent deal.

Jake Taylor departs 🤝

#NFFC can confirm that Under 23s midfielder @Jakejtaylor23 has left the club to join League Two side @OfficialPVFC on a permanent deal. The club would like to thank Jake for his efforts and wish him the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/HgyTJpd6u4 — NFFC Academy (@NFFCAcademy) January 11, 2021

That means that the midfielder is linking up with a club that’s he’s familiar with, having had a loan spell with Vale last season.

Across all competitions, he scored seven goals from midfield in only 25 appearances in 2019/20.

This year, he’d been on loan at Scunthorpe United, where he made 14 appearances across all competitions, after a spell of training under Sabri Lamouchi back in the summer. However, as Forest lined up his permanent exit, a return to Port Vale materialised.

At Port Vale, he links up with a side mid-table in League Two, five points clear of where his former employers, Scunthorpe, sit.

He leaves Forest with the club looking to rebuild under Chris Hughton this January.

The experienced boss replaced Lamouchi at the City Ground and has been tasked with helping Forest avoid relegation after a disastrous start to the season.

The Verdict

Taylor is at the age now where if he’s not going to be part of the first-team plan at Forest, he needs to move on permanently.

Port Vale might be a League Two side, but they are a club that rate Taylor highly and will allow the midfielder a platform to really make a name for himself.

It’s the right time in his career to move on.

