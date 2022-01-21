Nottingham Forest confirm player exit

Jordan Wright has completed his move from Nottingham Forest to Lincoln City and has committed his future to the Imps until the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old has been out on loan from the City Ground five times, most recently gaining experience with Hereford, and he now has the opportunity to go into a club permanently and look to prove himself as a potential number one in the EFL.

Michael Appleton is known for having a great eye for younger players and has utilised the loan market extremely well in recent years, the Imps have picked up in recent weeks and will be looking to climb into a comfortable mid table position in the coming months.

Josh Griffiths has been ever present between the sticks for Lincoln this term, but his loan deal from West Bromwich Albion expires at the end of the season, suggesting that if Wright can impress in the second half of the campaign and then again in pre-season, there could be scope for him to compete for the number one jersey going into 2022/23.

The Imps have flattered to deceive a touch this term considering the extremely high standards they set in 2020/21, however with potentially less big spenders to compete with next season, Appleton will have his sights set on building towards another promotion push.

The Verdict

Wright’s contract was set to expire at the City Ground this summer, and therefore finding another EFL club until the end of next season this month is certainly a positive move in his career.

The chances are that Wright would be looking at building a reputation in non-league following the end of his deal with the Reds, but Lincoln provide a platform for him to gain further contacts and admirers in the next 18 months.

It will be interesting to see if Lincoln dip into the loan market to source another goalkeeper in the summer, pursue Griffiths permanently or even hand an opportunity to Wright to make the position his own.

Wright’s first chapter in senior professional football has begun this afternoon at a very ambitious third tier club.