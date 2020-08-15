Nottingham Forest confirm player departure

Nottingham Forest midfielder Marcus McGuane has today left the club to join Oxford United on a season-long loan.

McGuane, 21, is yet to make a first-team appearance for Forest. The Greenwich-born player was a graduate of the Arsenal academy and was even on the books at Barcelona, making an appearances for the first-team and becoming the club’s first English player since Gary Lineker.

He left the Catalan club to join Forest back in February and has been working away since, and now he’ll get his first-team chance with League One side Oxford United.

The U’s missed out on promotion to the Championship with a play-off final defeat to Wycombe Wanderers. Manager Karl Robinson is hoping to prepare his side for another promotion bid, but could yet lose a key player in Rob Dickie, who’s been linked with a Championship move this month.

McGuane though will be hoping that this coming 2020/21 season will be his most prominent to date. He’s yet to really gain first-team experience, but given his previous experiences at Arsenal and Barcelona, Sabri Lamouchi will no doubt be looking at him as a first-team player in the future.

The verdict

Oxford United is a great move for McGuane – a competitive league and a competitive side who’ll be out for blood next season.

Forest fans will be desperate to see the Englishman in action, and will be hoping that he can make a mark on this Oxford side, and put himself in contention for a place in the Forest first-team in the near future.