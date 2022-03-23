Nottingham Forest confirm off-field shake-up involving key figure

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Director of Football Kyriakos Dourekas has joined the Club’s Board of Directors.

🤝 #NFFC are pleased to confirm Director of Football Kyriakos Dourekas has been added to the Club’s Board of Directors 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 23, 2022

The 58-year-old has been involved with the Reds for the past few years, having arrived at the City Ground in the key off-field role back in 2018 following 25 years with Olympiacos.

During that period with the Greek giants, Dourekas fulfilled various roles, including as a Director of Football for 11 years, which he then took up with Forest.

And, the club have obviously been impressed with the work he has done, as an announcement came this evening revealing that Dourekas has been added to the Board of Directors.

That will give him an increased responsibility with any key decisions at the club moving forward, although it won’t impact the day-to-day tasks that Dourekas fulfils as part of his current job.

He joins chairman Nicholas Randall QC, CEO Dane Murphy and directors Ioannis Vrentzos and Jonny Owen on the board.

Forest are flying high in the Championship under Steve Cooper at the minute as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

This shows the reputation that Dourekas has at the club and he is clearly a very respected figure considering the different responsibilities he has.

Of course, the fact he spent so long at Olympiacos with Evangelos Marinakis shows that he is someone the owner trusts, so it makes sense that he holds a key position.

Ultimately, Forest finally seem in very good shape on and off the pitch at the moment, and fans will be hoping that they finish off this season in style.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.