Nottingham Forest confirm off-field appointment

Nottingham Forest have made another exciting addition to their staffing ranks with the arrival of Warren Joyce, who has been appointed the lead coach of their under-18’s.

Forest had a vacancy to fill following the departure of Gareth Holmes from the Reds, and in comes Joyce who has a track record of developing youngsters from his time at Manchester United.

Joyce managed United’s reserve team between 2008 and 2016 – the first two years he co-managed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and in that time coached the likes of Danny Welbeck, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba amongst others.

He’s also tried his hand at being the leading man for clubs, becoming head coach of Wigan Athletic after his long stint at United, before moving on to Melbourne City for two years in 2017.

Most recently, Joyce has been in charge of Salford City’s development squad but has made the switch to head up Forest’s talented youngsters, who will be playing against the best that England has to offer next season as they feature in the under-18’s Premier League for the first time after gaining Category One academy status.

The Verdict

On the face of it, this is a smart appointment for Forest who seem to be doing a lot right off the pitch right now.

The arrival of Barnsley’s Dane Murphy as CEO was met with universal approval and whilst Joyce may not be involved with the senior squad, he is being entrusted with some of Forest’s potential future stars and his job is an important one.

It may not have worked out for Joyce as a manager a few years ago at Wigan but he clearly has a knack for developing youngsters and it could be an absolute masterstroke of an appointment for Forest – especially as they’re about to go head-to-head with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the youth Premier League.