Nottingham Forest confirm Manchester United transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has spent the first half of this season on loan at Watford, making 21 appearances for the Hornets in total.

The midfielder made only 12 league starts for the club, though, with United terminating his loan with a view to him earning regular game time elsewhere.

Forest have now swooped to sign Garner, bringing the midfielder in on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He becomes their second signing of the January transfer window, with Filip Krovinovic arriving on loan from Benfica last week.

Garner is now Forest’s sixth loanee, meaning that one of Cafu, Filip Krovinovic, Luke Freeman, Anthony Knockaert and Cyrus Christie will have to be left out of the matchday squad going forward.

Garner has made seven first-team appearances for United, and featured in the Europa League three times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

The Verdict

Garner is a very technically gifted player who has done well in the Championship this season, but has been unable to earn a regular run of games at Vicarage Road.

Forest’s midfield options are very light at the moment, especially after today, with Samba Sow picking up an injury.

Harry Arter, Jack Colback and Ryan Yates are all out injured, so the addition of Garner is a much-needed one and he will be a big player for them going forward.