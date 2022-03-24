Nottingham Forest confirm loan extension for youngster

Nottingham Forest have opted to extend the loan spell that Sam Sanders is currently on, with the youngster set to remain with York City until the end of the season now.

The Reds will be itching for the season to resume after the international break, with them firmly in the mix for a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship.

In the meantime, though, they are having to occupy themselves with other matters and, indeed, one point of order has been to extend Sanders’ stay in Yorkshire.

The u23 defender has been on loan with York already this season and the Reds have decided that they are happy enough for him to remain there for the rest of the campaign, as he continues to try and earn experience away from the City Ground.

The club confirmed the news on social media:

✍️ 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥 👊 Under 23s defender Sam Sanders will remain on loan at York City until the end of the season 🤝 Good luck for the remainder of the campaign, Sam 🌳🔴 @Ideagen_Plc #NFFC pic.twitter.com/cGZQNUsoL0 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 24, 2022

The Verdict

This is a decision that should have Sanders’ best interests at heart.

The Minstermen are currently 7th in National League North, as they continue to try and get back towards the Football League – though they will likely be staying in their current division for this season at least.

Even so, it’s a chance for Sanders to keep around a senior footballing environment and hopefully he can pick up some more good lessons.

