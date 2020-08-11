Nottingham Forest confirm fresh player deal

Nottingham Forest have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window as they look to put the disappointment of last season behind them.

The Reds confirmed via their club website on Tuesday afternoon that Jack Colback had returned to the City Ground, this time signing a permanent deal after previously spending two seasons on loan.

The 30-year-old became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract with Newcastle United finally expired after six years with the Magpies where he made 102 appearances and scored five goals.

He spent last season in limbo, down the pecking order in Steve Bruce’s set up but Forest unwilling to fork out the cash for a permanent deal, so he will no doubt be relieved to have a new home.

During his previous two campaigns in the East Midlands, Colback racked up 55 appearances, netting four goals in the process.

Sabri Lamouchi saw his side drop out of the play-offs on goal difference on the final day of the season, losing 4-1 to Stoke City whilst a win for Swansea of the same scoreline saw them leapfrog the Reds.

The verdict

I think this is a sensible signing for Forest, even if it is not one to get massively excited about.

Colback is an experienced head and that is perhaps what Forest lacked at times in the middle of the park last season. He will be a valuable presence off it as well as on it, able to impart advice onto the younger members of the squad.