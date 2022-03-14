Nottingham Forest confirm fresh agreement with 24-year-old

Nottingham Forest have announced that midfielder Ryan Yates has signed a new deal at the club.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract that will see him remain at Forest until 2025.

In a statement on their club website, Forest issued the following.

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce that midfielder Ryan Yates has signed a new deal with the club.” the club statement read.

“The 24-year-old has committed his future to The Reds, signing a contract which keeps him at The City Ground until 2025.”

Having come through the Nottingham Forest academy, the now 24-year-old made his club debut in August 2018 and has gone on to appear 118 times.

That includes featuring in 37 matches in all competitions this campaign, including 33 league matches.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

1 of 20 Brennan Johnson Peterborough Burton Derby Nottingham

Expressing his delight after signing the deal, Yates said that he loves the club.

“I’m delighted to stay.” he told the Nottingham Forest club website.

“I’ve been here for so many years and I love the club.

“It means everything to play for Forest and I feel like this is the best position the club has been in for a long time.

“The connection between the fans and the players on the pitch is the best it’s ever been, so we need to jump on that and continue as we are.

“I’ve still got a long way to go, I’ve made some big strides but hopefully it’s just the start.”

The Verdict

You only have to take a look at social media this morning to see the delight from Forest fans that they’ve extended Ryan Yates’ stay at the club.

The 24-year-old is one of their own and has been a mainstay in the Forest midfield as they have navigated their way into the Championship play-off race.

At 24, there is plenty of time for Yates to improve, too, meaning the future should certainly be bright for him.

Thanks to today’s news, that future will be at Nottingham Forest.