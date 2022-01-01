Nottingham Forest confirm first January transfer arrival

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

✍️ Welcoming The Reds' first signing of 2022, Keinan Davis 🤩 Forward joins on loan from Aston Villa until end of the season 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 1, 2022

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at Villa Park this season, under both Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard. Therefore, the Premier League side were always going to look to loan the striker out in the window to help his development.

There was plenty of interest from the second tier in Davis and it became apparent in recent days that Forest were going to win the race for the player.

And, confirmation of his arrival came this evening, as the Reds revealed the new recruit will wear the number nine shirt.

This is the first signing of the Steve Cooper era at Forest, with the former Swansea chief having transformed the club since his appointment when he inherited a side in the relegation zone.

Davis will be competing with Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor for a starting spot, with his Forest debut potentially coming against Arsenal in the FA Cup next weekend as he isn’t eligible to play against Barnsley on Monday.

The verdict

This is good news for Forest to get this over the line as Davis was a man in demand and you can understand why because he could thrive at this level with his strength and ability to link play.

After a frustrating few years at Villa, where he hasn’t really had a consistent run in the team over a lengthy period, this is his opportunity to show what he can do.

So, it seems a good move all-round on paper and it will be interesting to see how it plays out for Davis at the City Ground.

