Nottingham Forest confirm duo’s City Ground arrivals

Nottingham Forest have signed Ethan Hull and Bobby Jack McAleese to their U18 squad, the club announced on Wednesday evening.

The former arrives after a spell on the books at Manchester United while the latter continues the production line of Northern Irish talent to English football, with McAleese joining from Coleraine.

U18s manager Warren Joyce was delighted to supplement his squad with the duo when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “We’re always on the lookout to add quality players to an already very strong group and we see both players as exciting projects for the future.

“Both players are talented lads and Bobby will be hoping to emulate a couple of the other players that have come over from Northern Ireland over the past couple of years including Aaron Donnelly, Dale Taylor and Jamie McDonnell.

“He’s got a good brain and a good personality which is important along with his natural talent.

“Ethan was previously with Manchester United and he’s had a good upbringing there.

“He’s looking forward to coming in to work with the group and progress from there.

“It can difficult for the lads to come in midway through the season whilst the team are flying but we look forward to working with them.”

The pathway to the first team is clear to see at Nottingham Forest with Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates, Joe Worrall and Alex Mighten all making their presence known in the first team in recent years.

Forest’s U18 side face Chelsea in the semi finals of the FA Youth Cup at the end of the month, Hull and McAleese will be hoping to showcase their talents to Joyce in the coming weeks in vying for a starting berth ahead of that game.

They sit 12th in the regionalised U18 Premier League and will take on Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United before the season is out.

McAleese seems like the most interesting signings of the two as it shows the scouting network that is in place at Forest, and how wide the net is that they are casting when looking for young talent.

McAleese is still only 17 and will be hoping to break into the U23 picture once settled in Nottingham.