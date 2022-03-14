Nottingham Forest confirm another player agreement reached following Ryan Yates update

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that keeper Jordan Smith has become the latest player to commit his future to the club as he signed a new deal until the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old, who has come through the ranks at the City Ground, has not been a regular for the Reds but he provides valuable competition in goal for Steve Cooper, who also has Ethan Horvath and Brice Samba at his disposal as well.

Even though Smith is third-choice at the moment, he is clearly happy to remain at the club after it was announced today that he had reached an agreement to extend his stay by another year.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, Smith explained why he was so pleased to remain at Forest.

“I’m delighted to be staying with the football club. We’re in such a good position at the minute and everyone is looking upwards. We’re doing really well in the league and on an exciting cup run.

“The environment is fantastic and when you see how close the fans and players are; it’s probably the best it’s been in my entire time at the club.”

The verdict

This is good news for Forest as it can be hard to find a reliable third-choice keeper but Smith has proven himself to be reliable over the years and is clearly a good influence in the dressing room.

Smith knows he is going to struggle for game time but Samba’s suspension last month gave him a chance to make the bench, and he may be involved as the season progresses.

So, this seem like a smart move for all parties and Cooper is obviously glad to have the keeper as part of the group.

