Nottingham Forest confident of landing 21 y/o in potential transfer twist

Nottingham Forest believe they are frontrunners to recruit Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence during this upcoming transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones who made this revelation to Give Me Sport.

The 21-year-old is currently the subject of interest from a range of teams across Europe, with Bayern Munich also thought to have been in the race before focusing on an alternative target.

Football.London believes Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Newcastle United are all willing to meet Boro’s price tag to take him away from Teesside in the coming months, potentially creating a bitter battle for his signature.

In a report from Caught Offside, reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spurs were the side currently leading the race for his signature with their interest thought to be at an advanced stage already – and their manager Antonio Conte is reportedly desperate to get this deal over the line.

However, Forest are also set to fight for his signature after seeing him become an integral asset at the City Ground last term and are prepared to break their transfer record to land him following their promotion to the Premier League.

And according to journalist Jones, they are confident that they are at the front of the queue for their former loanee despite major interest from elsewhere.

He said to Give Me Sport: “Forest believe that they’re the frontrunners, but Tottenham want the chance to win him over.

“They don’t know where his head is at in this exact moment.

“I think by the middle of June, when things settle down, the window is opened and the internationals are out the way, they intend to find out exactly where Djed Spence’s mind is at and whether that deal is doable.”

The Verdict:

Although Forest could try to be clever and buy a cheaper alternative, that would be a risk and the 21-year-old rejoining would help to provide stability and a familiar face with other loanees not guaranteed to return either.

Considering how many teams are in the race for him, he is likely to be watched by others in the future and if he can continue impressing in a Forest shirt, they could sell him on for a mammoth fee in the next few years if they recruit him in the coming months.

Financially, this move makes sense for the long term, though it may take a sizeable chunk out of their budget if they were to engage in a bidding war with others for the Boro star’s services.

There are other areas that desperately need to be addressed, especially considering how heavily they relied on the loan market last season.

A goalkeeper will be needed if Brice Samba leaves, more options at left wing-back will be a requirement, a James Garner replacement is nothing short of vital, an attacking midfield option or two would be ideal as well and a couple of strikers need to come in.

These needed additions could cost Forest a considerable amount, so they need to continue weighing up whether they are still willing to meet Spence’s price tag.