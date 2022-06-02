Nottingham Forest confident of beating Southampton and Crystal Palace in transfer race for 22 y/o on one condition

Nottingham Forest are confident of winning the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers talent Morgan Gibbs-White if he’s sold this summer because of the player’s relationship with Steve Cooper, according to talkSPORT.

The advanced midfielder was an integral figure for Sheffield United during the 2021/22 campaign, recording 12 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances and was the main reason why the Blades were able to force their way into the promotion mix during the latter stages of the campaign.

He was one of few players to thrive under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic as well, proving to be a consistent performer at Bramall Lane and was only prevented from making more appearances because of an injury setback he sustained in the winter.

Despite fears of Wolves recalling the England youth international early, he saw out the entire season in South Yorkshire and was extremely close to taking them to the play-off final at Forest’s expense, scoring at the City Ground to give United hope in the play-off semi-final last month.

Considering the impact he made for the Blades, it’s no surprise to see Morgan Gibbs-White linked with a move elsewhere ahead of the summer window with Forest, Crystal Palace, AC Milan and the Saints all reported to have him on their radar.

If Wolves do decide to cash in, the former are confident of beating their now-Premier League rivals and Milan to his signature because of Gibbs-White’s relationship with Cooper, with the 22-year-old plying his trade under the Welshman both in the youth international setup and at Swansea City.

Wolves are fearful that they may need to cash in on one of their top talents because he is yet to sign a fresh contract despite being made an offer.

The Verdict:

This would be a great addition for Forest who will want a replacement for Philip Zinckernagel if they aren’t able to lure him to the City Ground again.

However, some would say the Dane would probably be a good bench option to have in the top tier as opposed to being a regular starter so moves for both could potentially be sanctioned by officials in the East Midlands in the coming months.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Watford may only demand a £2m fee for Zinckernagel and this would make a move for both the Dane and the Englishman a real possibility, with Forest likely to have a decent amount to spend in the summer following their promotion.

Based on Gibbs-White’s performances during 2021/22, you have to say he’s earned his chance to ply his trade in the top tier and at 22, will only get better so this has the potential to be a very fruitful addition for the Midlands club.

However, they may need to pay big bucks for him if they have a chance of beating the likes of the Saints and Palace to his signature, both of whom are more established top-tier clubs and with that, potentially have more money to spend than Cooper’s side.