Nottingham Forest confidence underlined as they eye EFL swoop

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien remains on Nottingham Forest’s transfer radar, with there reportedly a “belief” at the City Ground that a deal is there to be done.

It emerged from Alan Nixon’s reports over the weekend that Forest were exploring a £10m swoop to sign O’Brien from Huddersfield.

That’s now been backed up by The Athletic, with Daniel Taylor discussing a potential deal in his latest Q&A on the website.

Within that he explained how there was a confidence at the City Ground that they could get a deal done for O’Brien: “Yes, very. They like him a lot. He’s young, wants to prove himself, and there is a belief that the deal can be done.”

O’Brien made 46 appearances across the Championship and play-off campaign last season for Huddersfield, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Huddersfield’s campaign was ended by Forest in the play-off final at Wembley, with Levi Colwill’s own goal securing the Reds a 1-0 win and subsequent route into the Premier League.

They are now preparing for an opening day clash with Newcastle United, whilst Huddersfield host Burnley on the first weekend of the Championship season.

The Verdict

A Forest move for O’Brien would be interesting, with the midfielder’s performances over the last three seasons really suggesting he could be a hit in the Premier League.

One key thing that Forest will like is that O’Brien has a lot of room to grow and become a better player in the future.

Under the guidance of Steve Cooper, he could add a lot to his game and prove to be a really shrewd long-term addition at the City Ground.

The big test now for Forest will be stumping up a deal that will get Huddersfield to the table.

Thoughts? Let us know!