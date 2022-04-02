Nottingham Forest coach sums up mood at club with positive update

Nottingham Forest coach Dave Rogers has revealed the extent of the belief running throughout the club in the midst of their good run under Steve Cooper.

Forest have been one of the top-performing sides in the Championship since Cooper was appointed and are hoping to make the push for the top six in their remaining ten games.

It’s not just the first team that is being impacted by the positivity surrounding the City Ground, but also the under 23s as well.

Under 23s assistant Dave Rogers has revealed to Nottinghamshire Live the extent of the belief within the club, saying: “It’s amazing. It’s a real privilege to be a part of Nottingham Forest Football Club, especially right now.

“Through every level and every department at the club there is a real belief. I think you only have to look at the fans and the buzz around Nottingham to see that everyone is on-board and everyone is enjoying the time we are in. We want to keep going and see where that takes us.”

Forest will be hoping to strengthen their playoff ambition with three points against Blackpool on Saturday.

The Verdict

It’s good to see the belief and positivity reverberating around the club following so many years of poor performances, management, and ownership.

The club has come a long way in the last six months and everything stems from getting things right at the top.

The appointment of Dane Murphy and other key staff was the domino effect needed to kick the club into gear, and with Steve Cooper at the helm in the first team, they’ve got a great chance of pushing even further.

That’s now filtering down into other teams, which will only provide success given the number of players that have filtered into the first team from academy level.