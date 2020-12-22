Nottingham Forest coach bids to keep impressive talent away from potential suitors

Nottingham Forest’s u23 boss Andy Reid is bidding to keep the clamour around youngster Ateef Konate quiet with him impressing greatly for the development side this season.

Konate joined the Reds in the summer and has quickly found himself proving the shining star for the u23 team, with them currently leading their division after a 3-0 with over Crewe on Monday.

Indeed, that saw Konate score his fifth goal of the season and, with him at the age of just 19-years-old, it would appear he could be on the verge of quite the career.

Of course, it is early days but it sounds as though Reid is backing him to have a good time in the game and he evidently doesn’t want too many knowing about it for obvious reasons.

Quoted by the Nottingham Post, he said:

“Lots to look forward to with Ateef. Keep it quiet though!”

The Verdict

Konate is clearly a very talented young footballer and if he keeps up the form he has been showing so far it might not be overly long until Chris Hughton feels more senior involvement is the order of the day.

Obviously, they will need to get that call right and ensure he keeps developing and it appears, if he does stay on track, he could be some player to watch out for.