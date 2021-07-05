Nottingham Forest closing in on transfer following player’s Rangers exit

Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of young Rangers goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth, according to the Daily Record (18:17pm).

Hogarth came through the ranks at Ibrox but is yet to make a first-team appearance for Rangers, gaining invaluable experience out on loan last season.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Cowdenbeath in Scottish League Two, making 17 appearances in total and keeping eight clean sheets.

But Hogarth was recently let go by Rangers upon the expiry of his contract, and is now available to sign on a free transfer.

According to the Daily Record, Forest are on the verge of agreeing a two-year deal with Hogarth, and look set to bring him to the City Ground.

Hogarth will initially go into Forest’s Under-23 squad under Andy Reid, as the Irishman looks to continue developing some of the Reds’ best young prospects.

Former Under-23s’ goalkeeper George Shelvey spent most of last season in the first-team set-up, and has since joined Mansfield Town on loan in a bid to get more experience under his belt.

The Verdict

Forest are always on the lookout for young talent and this is a signing which doesn’t surprise me.

It was time for Shelvey to go out and get some games, and it remains to be seen how he gets on at Mansfield amid competition from Manchester United loanee Nathan Bishop.

But Hogarth looks to be a talent, and keeping a clean sheet nearly every two games is a decent record to be quite proud of.