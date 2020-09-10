Nottingham Forest closing in on seventh summer signing, medical complete

PSG defender Loic Mbe Soh is close to completing a move to Nottingham Forest, with the defender reportedly undergoing a medical at the club last night.

Forest have reportedly reached an agreement to sign the Paris Saint-Germain defender, who is set to leave Paris after failing to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

Mbe Soh has featured three times for Thomas Tuchel’s side and made just the one appearance in Ligue 1 last term, and looks to be an exciting prospect.

But Mbe Soh, who still has another year left on his contract at PSG, has failed to reach an agreement to extend his contract until 2024.

After Forest reached an agreement in terms of a fee and sell-on clause, Mbe Soh has is believed to have had a medical at the City Ground last night ahead of a move to Nottingham, as per L’Equipe.

Mbe Soh looks set to become their seventh signing of the summer, and Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to get a deal over the line and register him in time for their opening-day clash with QPR this weekend.

The Verdict

This is a move that makes sense from a Forest perspective.

Michael Dawson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele are all getting older, so the Reds need to think about the long-term and bring some young, up and coming players to the club.

Mbe Soh is only 19 but already has experience of playing for one of the best clubs in world football, so he could be an exciting addition.