Nottingham Forest closing in on securing transfer agreement with 29-year-old

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with free-agent defender Loris Benito as the Reds aim to bolster their squad before the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Benito has been a free-agent since he left French side Bordeaux in the summer after making 31 appearances for them in Ligue 1 last season.

However, it is believed that the left-back has been training with Nottingham Forest to build fitness and potentially earn himself a deal at the City Ground.

Forest have been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements at left-back following the groin strain injury to Max Lowe that has left them with just Gaetan Bong to call upon down the left-hand side of their defence.

The lack of options in that area of the squad has even led to Jack Colback having to fill in down the left at times in the last few games.

According to the latest update from Football Insider, Forest are now closing in on a deal with Benito that will see him come into their squad to bolster their options down the left-hand side of their defence. That comes with the Reds now in advanced talks with the 29-year-old.

It is being reported that Benito could be set to agree on a short-term deal at the City Ground that will see him through until the end of the campaign. There would then be a chance to see about a more permanent deal in the summer.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible business from Forest because it is clear that they need to address their issues at left-wing-back or left-back following Lowe’s injury. Bong is a decent enough option, but at times he makes key mistakes and that could cost the Reds vital points over the festive period so it is right that they are acting.

Benito will have had the chance to get some fitness now having trained with the Reds, but that is not going to prepare him for the challenge that the Championship will pose to him. However, he is experienced enough to be able to adapt to the English second tier and it might prove to be a very strong signing if he can reach his best form.

The 29-year-old has been used to operating in the French top-flight so he is someone that clearly has ability. He is an unknown quantity at the moment and there is always a gamble with signings like these ones. However, the fact that it is set to be a short-term deal minimises the risk and it is one that is worth taking for the Reds.