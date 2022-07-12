Nottingham Forest closing in on multi-million pound transfer swoop for Championship player

Nottingham Forest are expected to complete the signing of Lewis O’Brien from Huddersfield Town for around £10m later this week.

The 23-year-old was outstanding for the Terriers last season, featuring in 46 games as Carlos Corberan’s side reached the play-off final before they lost to the Reds 1-0 at Wembley.

Since then, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding O’Brien’s future, with Forest known to be keen on the player.

And, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that a deal for the midfielder is very close, as he confirmed productive talks have been held between the clubs and there is a belief that O’Brien will become a Forest player for around £10m.

That will continue what has been a very busy summer for Forest, who have spent around £60m on new recruits so far as Steve Cooper looks to build a squad that is capable of surviving in the Premier League.

O’Brien was not involved as Danny Schofield’s side played Morecambe in a pre-season friendly today as they step up preparations ahead of their Championship opener against Burnley later this month.

The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business by Forest as O’Brien was superb for Huddersfield last season and most who have seen him play would expect him to make the step up to the top-flight.

For the Terriers, it’s a real blow, and fans may rightly think that they should’ve been picking up a fee that’s more than £10m.

But, this appears as though it’s very close and it’s now about the recruitment team identifying quality replacements to help the team.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.